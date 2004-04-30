ABC Finds Other Nightline Takers
At press time, ABC was finding alternative outlets to the Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stations that are pre-empting Nightline Friday night on orders from corporate.
WHNS-TV, the Fox affiliate in Greenville, S.C., will air the show in place of Sinclair's WLOS-TV there. ABC said that WHNS requested authorization to air the show after it became evident there was significant interest from viewers there.
In St. Louis, KTRS radio will air a live audio feed of the program. Sinclair's ABC affiliate there is KDNL.
The network said there may be additional substitute outlets in other markets before airtime Friday
