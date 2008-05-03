ABC Family's Summer Plans

ABC Family will premiere original series The Middleman and The Secret Life of the American Teenager this summer, and the six-hour, three-night limited series Samurai Girl this fall. The "millennial"-targeting cable network has also ordered a third season of Lincoln Heights, a second season of Greek and a third season of Kyle XY.

Middleman follows a twenty-something young woman who gets recruited by a top-secret agency to fight criminals. It debuts June 16. Secret Life, debuting July 1, focuses on relationships between friends and family and comes from 7th Heaven creator Brenda Hampton. Samurai Girl, running for three nights in September, tells the story of a 19-year-old Japanese woman who leaves her adopted family when she finds out her father is a mob boss. She learns how to become a Samurai to fight them.