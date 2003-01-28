ABC Family revives Dance Fever

ABC Family is adding Dance Fever to its reality lineup.

The Walt Disney Co. network has ordered 13 episodes of Dance Fever, inspired by

Merv Griffin's 1979 TV show and likely to air in June.

The reality show will seek out the country's best dancers and, through a

series of on-air competitions, give them a shot at an unspecified grand prize.

Dance Fever is executive-produced by Griffin and Bruce Nash, who also

produces ABC Family's reality/scripted hybrid, My Life Is a Sitcom.