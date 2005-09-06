ABC Family Plugs ABC Reality

Cable channel ABC Family will run a series marathons of repeats from three ABC reality shows to coincide with their new season debuts--and in one case, a special dance-off--on the broadcast network.



Wife Swap, Dancing With the Stars, and Supernanny marathons will run from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 11, 18 and 24, respectively.

The re-running builds awareness for the ABC shows and ropes in new viewers to cable, goes the theory. During the marathons’ commercial breaks, ABC Family will further plug the ABC shows with promo spots.

The effort is ABC Family's biggest cross-promotional push for ABC shows. Last year, it ran promos for the broadcast shows, but not marathons.

This year, ABC’s batch of returning shows are “all good fits” for ABC Family’s audience, says ABC Family SVP acquisitions and scheduling, Tom Zappala.

Wife Swap premieres on ABC Sept. 12, a live 90-minute Dancing With the Stars: Dance-off special (the series will return later in the season) airs Sept. 20, and Supernanny premieres Sept. 23.

ABC Family will also run half-hour specials of highlights to promote ABC's biggest hit dramas of last season: Desperate Housewives and Lost. Desperate Housewives: Everything You Wanted to Know, but Were Afraid to Ask will run Sept. 3 at 11 p.m. and Lost: The Beginning will run Sept. 10 at 11 p.m.

Lost’s new season premieres on ABC Sept. 21; Desperate Housewives’ new season starts Sept. 25.