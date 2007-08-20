ABC Family Picks Up Samurai Girl Pilot

ABC Family ordered a pilot for Samurai Girl, an hour-long drama from ABC Studios.

The show is based on the first book in the young-adult series of novels, Samurai Girl: Book of the Sword. Casting is under way and shooting is slated to begin this fall.

The pilot -- produced in association with Alloy Entertainment, the company behind the books -- tells the beginning of the saga of a young girl who must learn the ancient Samurai ways of her ancestors to unlock a dark secret of her adoptive parents. Luke McMullen (Alias) wrote the pilot and Alloy's Bob Levy is executive-producing. ABC Studios also produces Family's hit drama Kyle XY.

The pickup comes after the Disney-ABC-owned cable network picked up the back 10 episodes of its freshman summer original, Greek.