ABC Family picks up Gilmore Girls

ABC Family is picking up off-nets of The WB Television Network drama Gilmore Girls from

Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution.

It's ABC Family's first major acquisition under president Angela Shapiro.

The deal is said to be worth $500,000 per episode, or about $750,000 per

episode including bartered ad time.

Gilmore Girls joins ABC Family's schedule in fall 2004.

The Disney network premiered its new original reality show, My Life as a Sitcom, Monday to middling ratings.

My Life as a Sitcom, where families vie to star in a sitcom created based

on their lives, registered a 0.8 rating.

"It's not what I would have hoped for, but it is still good," Shapiro said,

noting that the show rated particularly well in East Coast markets.

ABC Family averaged a 0.8 in prime time last year, according to Nielsen Media

Research.