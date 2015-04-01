ABC Family Orders Three Unscripted Series

ABC Family announced Wednesday it has picked up docu-series Startup U, Next Step Realty: NYC and Monica the Medium.

The three unscripted series join the previously announced Becoming Us (formerly My Transparent Life) and Job or No Job. The pack of unscripted fare will premiere in the summer of 2015.

“ABC Family will become a brand known as much for character-driven docu-dramas as we are for our character-driven scripted dramas and comedies,” said Tom Ascheim, president ABC Family. “This summer will be chock-full of unscripted fare on the network as we build momentum with these three new series.”

Startup U is a one-hour series following a group of millennial entrepreneurs as they attend Draper University in Silicon Valley, where they will learn the basics to launching a startup company. Tim Duffy, Mike Duffy and Tim Draper will serve as executive producers.

Next Step Realty: NYC documents the employees of Manhattan-based real estate firm Next Step Realty. Danielle Rossen is executive producer.

Monica the Medium features a junior from Penn State University who claims to be a medium. Dave Caplan and Malachi McGlone will executive produce.

Next Step Realty: NYC and Monica the Medium are currently in production, while Startup U will begin in April.