ABC Family lineup revealed
The Walt Disney Co. executives have announced ABC Family's initial lineup,
which will kick off with a 10-hour marathon of ABC's new action series,
Alias, on New Year's Day.
The first Disney programming on the network formerly known as Fox Family
Channel will start New Year's Day. The Alias marathon will run from noon
EST/PST until 10 p.m., according to ABC Family executives.
The network's weekday primetime lineup will feature back-to-back repeat
episodes of America's Funniest Home Videos (7 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST/PST),
and repeats of Whose Line Is It Anyway? will air from 10 p.m. to 11
p.m.
The 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. block weeknights and on weekends will be filled with
movies and specials.
Lined up for January, ABC Family has ABC's recent made-for-TV film,
Brian's Song (Jan. 19); Robin Williams' Jack (Jan. 14); and
Prelude to a Kiss (Jan. 13).
Ironically, ABC Family, which is supposed to be an ABC repurposing vehicle,
has acquired the rights to Jennifer Lopez's recent concert special, which aired
on NBC. The Lopez concert is scheduled for Jan. 18 on ABC
Family.
