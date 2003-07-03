ABC Family includes Wife and Kids

ABC Family has picked up the cable rights to co-owned Buena Vista

Television’s My Wife and Kids, where it will air starting in 2008.

License fees for the show are around $315,000 per episode, which could total

nearly $52 million.

My Wife and Kids premiered on ABC in 2001 and goes into national

syndication in fall 2005, where, so far, Buena Vista has cleared it in 75% of the

country.

By the time ABC Family can air the show in 2008, at least 154 episodes will

have been produced, with 22 shows typically comprising a full-season order.

ABC Family’s contract allows it to purchase up to 165 episodes of the

half-hour show.