ABC Family to host Wedding

ABC Family is ringing wedding bells with an upcoming reality special, The

One Real Wedding Special.

The two-part special will introduce viewers to five couples looking to tie

the knot.

ABC Family will spring for a wedding for one lucky couple, selected by

viewers who call in to vote a la Fox's American Idol.

The winning couple will get hitched on ABC Family Feb. 16, right after the

network premieres its latest original movie, romantic comedy The One.