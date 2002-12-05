ABC Family to host Wedding
ABC Family is ringing wedding bells with an upcoming reality special, The
One Real Wedding Special.
The two-part special will introduce viewers to five couples looking to tie
the knot.
ABC Family will spring for a wedding for one lucky couple, selected by
viewers who call in to vote a la Fox's American Idol.
The winning couple will get hitched on ABC Family Feb. 16, right after the
network premieres its latest original movie, romantic comedy The One.
