ABC Family, Charter ink deal
ABC Family inked a new multi-year carriage deal with Charter Communications
Thursday.
While carriage renewals for a network of ABC Family's size aren't usually big
news, this one likely puts some Disney execs at ease. The channel's distribution
has been a source of angst since Disney acquired it last October.
Many of ABC Family's contracts are up for renewal or expired and a
very-public carriage dispute with EchoStar Communications Corp. earlier this
year generated unwanted publicity.
Charter Communications boasts about 6.8 million
subscribers.
