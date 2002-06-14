ABC Family, Charter ink deal

ABC Family inked a new multi-year carriage deal with Charter Communications

Thursday.

While carriage renewals for a network of ABC Family's size aren't usually big

news, this one likely puts some Disney execs at ease. The channel's distribution

has been a source of angst since Disney acquired it last October.

Many of ABC Family's contracts are up for renewal or expired and a

very-public carriage dispute with EchoStar Communications Corp. earlier this

year generated unwanted publicity.

Charter Communications boasts about 6.8 million

subscribers.