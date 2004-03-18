ABC Family Bulks Up with Boys
ABC Family is adding three new animated shows to its boy-oriented Jetix kids' block for next season.
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go, which will air weekends at 9 a.m., is an anime-style show in which the forces of evil battle high-tech monkeys and their leader, a 13 year old boy named Chiro.
Also new for the weekend is Dragon Booster, about a hero and his partner, the world's fastest dragon. The third show, W.I.T.C.H., is based on a Disney comic by the same name about five young heroines. It will premiere mid-season.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.