ABC Family Bulks Up with Boys

ABC Family is adding three new animated shows to its boy-oriented Jetix kids' block for next season.

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go, which will air weekends at 9 a.m., is an anime-style show in which the forces of evil battle high-tech monkeys and their leader, a 13 year old boy named Chiro.

Also new for the weekend is Dragon Booster, about a hero and his partner, the world's fastest dragon. The third show, W.I.T.C.H., is based on a Disney comic by the same name about five young heroines. It will premiere mid-season.

