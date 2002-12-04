ABC eyes Madonna-produced series
ABC/Touchstone Television has committed to a script from Madonna's
production company, Maverick Films, and Erich Van Lowe's Sweet Lorraine
Productions for a show about a 17-year-old pop star.
Should the series, tentatively named Alyx, make it to pilot status,
The Practice
's Marla Sokoloff is attached to star.
Besides acting, Sokoloff writes and sings her own music, making her suited
for the part.
Executive producers will be Madonna, Guy Oseary -- who
founded Maverick with Madonna -- and Van Lowe. Melissa Rosenberg will write the
pilot and executive produce.
