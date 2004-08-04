ABC Extends Run for Rose Bowls

ABC Sports and the Rose Bowl have agreed to celebrate their silver anniversary.

The network and the Rose Bowl Management Committee have reached an agreement in principle to extend ABC's coverage of the game through the 2014 season, which would mean 25 consecutive years starting back in 1989.

The previous deal was to have expired in 2007. As part of the new deal, evey four years, ABC will the National Championship game, hosted by the Rose Bowl, as well as that year's Rose Bowl matchup.

