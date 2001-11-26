ABC extends Philly franchise

ABC is picking up five more episodes of Steven Bochco's new drama Philly, insiders say.

Rather than giving the series a full back-nine episode commitment, ABC executives have also ordered four scripts of the Tuesday night drama starring former NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney. ABC executives were not commenting.

Philly has averaged just over 10 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/10 share in adults 18-49 in its first seven episodes, according to Nielsen Media Research.

- Joe Schlosser