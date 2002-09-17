ABC extends Monk 's stay

ABC has picked up eight more episodes of detective drama Monk, which

scored cross-network success last summer on both parent network USA Network on Fridays

and in reairings on ABC on Tuesdays.

Starting Sept. 26, however, ABC will run the Tony Shalhoub-starrer on

Thursdays at 8 p.m. against two powerhouses: NBC's Friends and CBS'

Survivor. The show will lead in to Push, Nevada at 9 p.m.

ABC will delay the premiere of Dinotopia, which had been slated for

the Thursday 8 p.m. time period. The first episode of Dinotopia, which is

produced by Hallmark Television, is not quite ready and will premiere on

Thanksgiving eve, Nov. 28.

Sources estimated that ABC is paying approximately $300,000 per episode for the

detective show, which is produced by Mandeville Films in association with

Touchstone Television and distributed by USA Cable Networks.

Touchstone originally developed the show for ABC, but the network passed on

it for a first-run airing.