ABC Embeds Reporters With Katrina Families

ABC News is sending seven off-air reporters to document the lives of seven families displaced by Hurricane Katrina. The network’s “off-air” reporters are one-man bands who shoot and produce their own pieces using DV cameras. They do not appear on-camera for traditional stand ups like network correspondents.

The seven reporters will join families that have evacuated from the Gulf Coast to cities as far away as Seattle and Colorado, Springs, Colo.

“There are so many lives affected and so many stories to tell – placing reporters with families will provide our audience a unique, first-hand perspective,” ABC News President David Westin said in a statement.

Their reports, which the network calls “video diaries” will air on Good Morning America, World News Tonight, Nightline and on ABC’s 24-7 digital/broadband network ABC News Now.