ABC Daytime Ratings Hurting

The first four weeks of ratings are in for ABC's new

lifestyle/reality program The Revolution and the news is not good.

Versus the show it replaced, veteran drama One Life to Live, the show's

ratings are down 50% in the key sales demographic of women 18-49. It is likely

ABC expected some loss of audience with the new show, but the magnitude of that

loss thus far is cause for concern.

Even though The Revolution is cheaper to produce than

a drama, these ratings losses are huge, and it may have a damaging effect on

the program that follows it, long-running daytime drama General Hospital.

GH's ratings in the last four weeks

are down 25%, or a 5% greater erosion than the show had been experiencing

earlier in the season.

It is likely ABC will be cutting back at least one hour of

its daytime programming next season to make way for its affiliated stations to

carry the new Katie Couric talk show.

Elsewhere, the ABC chat-fest The Chew, which

replaced All My Children last September, is also down in the

ratings compared to the long-running drama, but these losses are likely considered

acceptable to the network.

Here are the most recent ratings for ABC's daytime lineup

since The Revolution premiered in mid-January.