ABC Congressional Correspondent Leaving

ABC will be looking for a chief congressional correspondent as well as a new White House correspondent.

ABC News President David Westin said late Friday that Linda Douglass would be leaving at the end of the year to work for the Rockefeller foundation and become a fellow at New York University.

That follows a 32-year career as a journalist.

"She won’t be leaving us for a few weeks," said Westin, "but as the time approaches, I know all of us will want to tell her how much she has meant to us and to wish her only the best."

ABC is also looking to replace Chief White House Correspondent Terry Moran, who becomes Washington anchor of a revamped Nightline Nov. 28.

Douglass joined ABC News in February 1998. Before that she covered politics and general assignments for CBS News. Before joining CBS News in 1993 she covered Washington for KNBC-TV Los Angeles. Her credits also include political editor at KCBS-TV, where she started as a researcher in 1973.