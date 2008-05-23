ABC, CNN Plan Memorial Day Programming

ABC News' Nightline marks the Memorial Day holiday with a report from Marine company Fox 2/5, among the first ground units to invade Iraq in March 2003. ABC News correspondent Mike Cerre profiled Fox 2/5 company at the start of the war. More than five years into the Iraq war and four years since his original report, Cerre revisits with the marines, many of whom are facing considerable challenges reorienting to civilian life.

Cerre's report airs Monday at 11:35 p.m.

And CNN's Morning Express pays tribute to American military personnel in Iraq with a special edition of the program Monday. The network asked viewers to send their thoughts and messages to the troops via its user-generated iReport platform and will present selections in a "Salute to the Troops" special addition of Morning Express Monday from 6-10 a.m.