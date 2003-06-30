ABC closes Port Charles
After six years on the air, ABC is ending half-hour soap opera Port
Charles.
The last episode will air on ABC Friday, Oct. 3.
"We were very pleased with the creative execution of the show, but the
30-minute format in this time period posed significant financial challenges,
which ultimately led to this decision," said Brian Frons, president of ABC
Daytime.
Frons said he hopes to place as much of Port Charles’ cast on other
ABC daytime shows as soon as possible.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.