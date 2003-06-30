ABC closes Port Charles

After six years on the air, ABC is ending half-hour soap opera Port

Charles.

The last episode will air on ABC Friday, Oct. 3.

"We were very pleased with the creative execution of the show, but the

30-minute format in this time period posed significant financial challenges,

which ultimately led to this decision," said Brian Frons, president of ABC

Daytime.

Frons said he hopes to place as much of Port Charles’ cast on other

ABC daytime shows as soon as possible.