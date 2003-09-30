ABC, CBS Split Monday

ABC won the key adult demos Monday night while CBS won households and total

viewers according to Nielsen’s fast affiliate ratings.

From 8 to 9 p.m., Fear Factor on NBC won the key demos while CBS won

households with Yes, Dear and Still Standing.

From 9 to 10 p.m. football won the key categories while CBS was No. 2 with

Everybody Loves Raymond and Two and a Half Men. NBC’s new Las

Vegas was third.

From 10 to 11 p.m., CBS won households and adults 25-54 while football on ABC

held on to adults 18-49 and 18-34. NBC was third with Third Watch.

Fox finished fourth in the key demos with Temptation Island while The

WB was fourth in households and fifth in the demos with 7th Heaven

and Everwood. UPN picked up the rear with its

Parkers-Eve-Girlfriends-Half-and-Half comedy block.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 16.1

million; ABC, 14.7 million; NBC, 11.8 million; WB, 6.4 million; Fox, 5.2; UPN ,

4.2 million.

Adults 18-49: ABC, 5.7/15; CBS, 5.1/13; NBC, 4.5/12; Fox, 2.5/6; WB, 1.8/5;

UPN, 1.5/4.