ABC, CBS Split Monday
ABC won the key adult demos Monday night while CBS won households and total
viewers according to Nielsen’s fast affiliate ratings.
From 8 to 9 p.m., Fear Factor on NBC won the key demos while CBS won
households with Yes, Dear and Still Standing.
From 9 to 10 p.m. football won the key categories while CBS was No. 2 with
Everybody Loves Raymond and Two and a Half Men. NBC’s new Las
Vegas was third.
From 10 to 11 p.m., CBS won households and adults 25-54 while football on ABC
held on to adults 18-49 and 18-34. NBC was third with Third Watch.
Fox finished fourth in the key demos with Temptation Island while The
WB was fourth in households and fifth in the demos with 7th Heaven
and Everwood. UPN picked up the rear with its
Parkers-Eve-Girlfriends-Half-and-Half comedy block.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 16.1
million; ABC, 14.7 million; NBC, 11.8 million; WB, 6.4 million; Fox, 5.2; UPN ,
4.2 million.
Adults 18-49: ABC, 5.7/15; CBS, 5.1/13; NBC, 4.5/12; Fox, 2.5/6; WB, 1.8/5;
UPN, 1.5/4.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.