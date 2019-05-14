ABC Cancels ‘Whiskey Cavalier’

Rookie drama Whiskey Cavalier will not see a second season on ABC. ABC described the show as “the adventures of an FBI agent and his new partner, a badass CIA operative, who together lead a team of spies.”

Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan are in the cast.

Karey Burke, ABC entertainment president, called it a “tough decision” for the network and a last-minute one. “We thought we gave it a very strong launch this spring,” she said on an ABC upfront press call. “But we lost audience.”

The show rated a 0.5 and 0.4 in viewers 18-49 its last two times out.

Whiskey Cavalier received a robust launch strategy, ABC premiering the drama out of the Oscars in February. “It’s the first time we’ve put a new drama after the Oscars,” said Becky Daugherty, ABC executive VP of marketing, at the time. “We felt it was a really good match.”