ABC cancels Push ; Then on hiatus

Three weeks into the broadcast season, the first two shows to get the ax

were ABC's Push, Nevada, Thursday nights at 9 p.m., and That Was

Then, Friday nights at 9 p.m., the

latter of which is going on hiatus after only two airings.

ABC will air the seventh and last episode of Ben Affleck's and Sean Bailey's

Push Oct. 24. ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne said. Push viewers

can still compete for the interactive show's $1 million-plus grand prize after

the seventh episode airs. The network will announce details for playing the game

and post revise rules on ABC.com (http://abc.abcnews.go.com/

).

To fill the hole on Thursdays, ABC will run the two-hour pilot of Monk

Thursday, Oct. 31, then fill the slot with to-be-determined special

programming through November.

ABC will move Monk to its new time slot, Mondays at 8 p.m., beginning

Nov. 8. Monk did well in that slot for ABC over the summer. The Drew

Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway -- which now air Mondays at 8

p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively -- will move to Fridays as of Nov. 8, replacing That Was

Then. Neither Carey vehicle has been turning in strong performances at

those times. The network will fill the space with extra episodes of America's

Funniest Home Videos until then.

Regarding the switch, Lyne said, "That Was Then was a good show in a bad time period. We

have six remaining episodes that we fully anticipate trying in a different time

slot later on."