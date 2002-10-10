ABC cancels Push ; Then on hiatus
Three weeks into the broadcast season, the first two shows to get the ax
were ABC's Push, Nevada, Thursday nights at 9 p.m., and That Was
Then, Friday nights at 9 p.m., the
latter of which is going on hiatus after only two airings.
ABC will air the seventh and last episode of Ben Affleck's and Sean Bailey's
Push Oct. 24. ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne said. Push viewers
can still compete for the interactive show's $1 million-plus grand prize after
the seventh episode airs. The network will announce details for playing the game
and post revise rules on ABC.com (http://abc.abcnews.go.com/
).
To fill the hole on Thursdays, ABC will run the two-hour pilot of Monk
Thursday, Oct. 31, then fill the slot with to-be-determined special
programming through November.
ABC will move Monk to its new time slot, Mondays at 8 p.m., beginning
Nov. 8. Monk did well in that slot for ABC over the summer. The Drew
Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway -- which now air Mondays at 8
p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively -- will move to Fridays as of Nov. 8, replacing That Was
Then. Neither Carey vehicle has been turning in strong performances at
those times. The network will fill the space with extra episodes of America's
Funniest Home Videos until then.
Regarding the switch, Lyne said, "That Was Then was a good show in a bad time period. We
have six remaining episodes that we fully anticipate trying in a different time
slot later on."
