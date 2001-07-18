ABC cable group realigned

ABC Cable Group is reorganizing its network structure, giving its cable channels some of their own dedicated staffs, with network GMs reporting to the group's President Anne Sweeney.

Disney Channel, Toon Disney and SoapNet will each have its own marketing, programming, scheduling and promotions staffs, but some share company-wide services, including sales, PR, legal, research, engineering and operations and business affairs.

Sweeney also has named Eleo Hensleigh to executive vice president of worldwide brand strategy to oversee branding for ABC's domestic and international channels. Hensleigh previously served as executive vice president of marketing for ABC Cable.

Paul Robinson was promoted to senior vice president for worldwide programming. Robinson most recently was senior vice president and managing director of Walt Disney Television UK and Ireland. - Allison Romano