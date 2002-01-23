ABC buys into Rhea

Insiders said Warner Bros. Domestic TV has sold a 50 percent interest in its The Rosie

O'Donnell Show replacement series, The Caroline Rhea Show, to ABC.

Warner Bros. wouldn't comment, but it did announce that it has sold the show

to eight ABC owned-and-operated stations for this fall.

It has also cleared new series Celebrity Justice in more than 70 percent of the

United States for fall.

Rhea's clearances include WABC-TV New York, WPVI-TV Philadelphia and KGO-TV

San Francisco.

Warner Bros. Domestic TV [resident Dick Robertson said the show will likely

get clearances in Los Angeles and Chicago within the week.

Robertson added that the show will likely be repurposed on cable.

Warner Bros. is still trying to bring back Moral Court in the

fall.