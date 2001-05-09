ABC brings back Charlie Brown

You are a good man, Charlie Brown. ABC has picked up an all new Valentine's Day special from the same team behind such past Peanuts projects as A Charlie Brown Christmas and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

This will be the first fresh special from Peanuts executive producers Lee Mendelson and Bill Melendez in over eight years. Also, the new special, based on Valentine's Day-themed Peanut comic storylines, marks the first Peanuts programming crafted since the death of its the classic commic strip's creator, Charles Schulz. It's set to air on ABC in February 2002.

ABC now has the rights to the entire Peanuts film library, acquiring the titles from CBS last year. - Susanne Ault