ABC Brings Back According To Jim

As expected, ABC confirmed it is bringing back According to Jim. The network has ordered 18 episodes for what would be the show’s seventh season.

With ABC – and most networks – struggling to find success with new half-hours, ABC had always kept Jim under consideration for another season, even after it didn’t make the fall sor midseason schedule and the network axed fellow veteran laugher George Lopez.

The show, which stars Jim Belushi, is from ABC Studios and the recently-renamed Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

