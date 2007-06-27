ABC Brings Back According To Jim
By Ben Grossman
As expected, ABC confirmed it is bringing back According to Jim. The network has ordered 18 episodes for what would be the show’s seventh season.
With ABC – and most networks – struggling to find success with new half-hours, ABC had always kept Jim under consideration for another season, even after it didn’t make the fall sor midseason schedule and the network axed fellow veteran laugher George Lopez.
The show, which stars Jim Belushi, is from ABC Studios and the recently-renamed Brillstein Entertainment Partners.
###
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.