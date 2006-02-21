ABC Block Re-Named 'Peter Jennings Way'

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Tuesday took the wraps off a street sign denoting "Peter Jennings Way," the renamed block housing ABC's West 66th Street headquarters.

ABC said it would be an ongoing memorial to the late World News Tonight anchor, who died of lung cancer in August 2005.

"Peter Jennings spent decades speaking directly to each of us," said Bloomberg at the unveilling. "[Now] we'll walk down Peter Jennings Way."

Joining Bloomberg and ABC News President David Westin at the unveiling ceremonies were Good Morning America anchors Diane Sawyer and Charles Gibosn, This Week's George Stephanopoulos, and World News Tonight anchor Elizabeth Vargas.