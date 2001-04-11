ABC bags NAB breakfast

ABC became the second network in two days to confirm that it is canceling its

engineering breakfast at the National Association of Broadcasters' convention

this year.

But ABC's motives, a network spokeswoman said, are different from those of

NBC, which canceled its breakfast and affiliate meeting in retaliation for the

NAB's recent co-filing on the TV-ownership issue at the Federal Communications

Commission with the Network Affiliated Stations Alliance.

ABC's motive: Lack of interest on the part of affiliates. The network took a

survey of its affiliate body and found that far fewer ABC affiliate stations

were sending engineering people to the convention and, thus, to its breakfast.

So it opted to cancel.

But the network will send its usual contingent of staffers to the show, led

by president of operations and engineering Preston Davis.

Meanwhile, CBS is sending fewer people to the show, but it will hold its

engineers' breakfast as scheduled.

And NBC, while boycotting the convention completely at the network level,

said its owned TV-stations group will send a small contingent to the show. The

exact number is not confirmed, but the spokesman said it would be five and

possibly seven staffers to peruse the convention floor and check out new

technology.