Trending

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates

By

ABC has set
its fall premiere dates for the week of Sept. 20. Last year, the network
sprinkled several series premieres after broadcast premiere week, which
traditionally falls on the third week of September. This year, ABC will bow
virtually all of its fall entries the week of Sept. 20. The exceptions are No Ordinary Family, which will premiere
Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. and Body of
Proof and Secret Millionaire,
which have yet to get premiere dates.

Also, Saturday Night Football premieres Sept. 4
at 8 p.m. 

Following is a
run-down of ABC's premiere schedule.

Monday, September 20

8:00-10:00
p.m.           Dancing with
the Stars

10:00-11:00
p.m.         Castle

Tuesday, September 21

8:00-10:00
p.m.           Dancing with the
Stars (special performance show night and time)

10:00-11:00
p.m.         Detroit 1-8-7

Wednesday, September
22

8:00-8:30
p.m.            
The Middle

8:30-9:00
p.m.            
Better With You (formerly titled Better Together)

9:00-9:30
p.m.            
Modern Family

9:30-10:00
p.m.           Cougar Town

10:00-11:00
p.m.         The Whole Truth

Thursday, September
23

8:00-9:00
p.m.             My
Generation

9:00-10:00
p.m.           Grey's Anatomy

10:00-11:00 p.m.
        Private Practice

Friday, September 24

10:00
p.m.                  
20/20

Sunday, September 26

7:00-8:00
p.m.            
America's Funniest Home Videos

8:00-9:00
p.m.            
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

9:00-10:00
p.m.           Desperate
Housewives

10:00-11:00
p.m.         Brothers & Sisters

Tuesday, September 28

8:00-9:00
p.m.             No
Ordinary Family

9:00-10:00
p.m.           Dancing with
the Stars The Results Show