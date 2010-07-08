ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates

ABC has set

its fall premiere dates for the week of Sept. 20. Last year, the network

sprinkled several series premieres after broadcast premiere week, which

traditionally falls on the third week of September. This year, ABC will bow

virtually all of its fall entries the week of Sept. 20. The exceptions are No Ordinary Family, which will premiere

Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. and Body of

Proof and Secret Millionaire,

which have yet to get premiere dates.

Also, Saturday Night Football premieres Sept. 4

at 8 p.m.

Following is a

run-down of ABC's premiere schedule.

Monday, September 20

8:00-10:00

p.m. Dancing with

the Stars

10:00-11:00

p.m. Castle

Tuesday, September 21

8:00-10:00

p.m. Dancing with the

Stars (special performance show night and time)

10:00-11:00

p.m. Detroit 1-8-7

Wednesday, September

22

8:00-8:30

p.m.

The Middle

8:30-9:00

p.m.

Better With You (formerly titled Better Together)

9:00-9:30

p.m.

Modern Family

9:30-10:00

p.m. Cougar Town

10:00-11:00

p.m. The Whole Truth

Thursday, September

23

8:00-9:00

p.m. My

Generation

9:00-10:00

p.m. Grey's Anatomy



10:00-11:00 p.m.

Private Practice

Friday, September 24

10:00

p.m.

20/20

Sunday, September 26

7:00-8:00

p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos

8:00-9:00

p.m.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

9:00-10:00

p.m. Desperate

Housewives

10:00-11:00

p.m. Brothers & Sisters

Tuesday, September 28

8:00-9:00

p.m. No

Ordinary Family

9:00-10:00

p.m. Dancing with

the Stars The Results Show