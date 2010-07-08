ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates
ABC has set
its fall premiere dates for the week of Sept. 20. Last year, the network
sprinkled several series premieres after broadcast premiere week, which
traditionally falls on the third week of September. This year, ABC will bow
virtually all of its fall entries the week of Sept. 20. The exceptions are No Ordinary Family, which will premiere
Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. and Body of
Proof and Secret Millionaire,
which have yet to get premiere dates.
Also, Saturday Night Football premieres Sept. 4
at 8 p.m.
Following is a
run-down of ABC's premiere schedule.
Monday, September 20
8:00-10:00
p.m. Dancing with
the Stars
10:00-11:00
p.m. Castle
Tuesday, September 21
8:00-10:00
p.m. Dancing with the
Stars (special performance show night and time)
10:00-11:00
p.m. Detroit 1-8-7
Wednesday, September
22
8:00-8:30
p.m.
The Middle
8:30-9:00
p.m.
Better With You (formerly titled Better Together)
9:00-9:30
p.m.
Modern Family
9:30-10:00
p.m. Cougar Town
10:00-11:00
p.m. The Whole Truth
Thursday, September
23
8:00-9:00
p.m. My
Generation
9:00-10:00
p.m. Grey's Anatomy
10:00-11:00 p.m.
Private Practice
Friday, September 24
10:00
p.m.
20/20
Sunday, September 26
7:00-8:00
p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos
8:00-9:00
p.m.
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
9:00-10:00
p.m. Desperate
Housewives
10:00-11:00
p.m. Brothers & Sisters
Tuesday, September 28
8:00-9:00
p.m. No
Ordinary Family
9:00-10:00
p.m. Dancing with
the Stars The Results Show
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.