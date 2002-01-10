ABC AMAs, NBC dramas split Wed.
The American Music Awards led ABC to victory in adults 18 through 49
Wednesday night, but NBC's three-drama lineup had the majority of viewers.
The AMAs averaged a 7.3 rating/18 share in adults 18 through 49 and 16
million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The three-hour musical special brought ABC its best Wednesday results in more
than one year, as well as the awards show's best ratings in four years.
NBC's Ed, The West Wing and Law & Order averaged
16.1 million viewers and a 5.815 in adults 18 through 49.
