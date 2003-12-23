ABC to Air Sugar Bowl in HD

ABC Sports said it will broadcast college football’s Nokia Sugar Bowl, the national championship game of the Bowl Championship Series, in HDTV Jan. 4.

The network said it will air more than 800 hours of HDTV this season, including most of prime time and all of Monday Night Football. It averages about 17 hours per week.

Last season, ABC aired the Super Bowl, the National Basketball Association Finals and the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup Finals all in HDTV.