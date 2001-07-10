ABC adds to Bob Patterson cast

ABC bolstered the cast of the upcoming Jason Alexander sitcom, Bob Patterson with Jennifer Aspen and Phil Buckman, the New York Daily News reports.

Aspen (Part of Five) and Buckman (City of Angels) are the latest additions to the growing cast of the comedy series about a motivational speaker, played by Alexander.

Meanwhile, ABC is also looking for a new brother-in-law to star with Jim Belushi in The Dad.