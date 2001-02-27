ABC addresses Millionaire's lost luster

It wasn't a fun conference call for ABC executives, who had to handle questions about the network's and Millionaire's decreasing allure.

"For the last couple of years, we have seen that this is hit driven business where we are all one hit away from dramatically changing the landscape," said Lloyd Braun, ABC Entertainment's co-chairman. "We had the good fortune of having Millionaire last season which continues to be a terrific show for us. We feel that if we have had seen anything over the past couple of years, the hits have to keep on coming every year."

Braun said the network is developing a number of new reality projects and that they're "bullish" on sitcom and drama development for next fall. In terms of Millionaire's future on ABC, network executives would not say if they would have less episodes per week. - Joe Schlosser