ABC adding two Saturday kids shows

ABC introduces two new half-hour animated series to its popular Saturday morning children's lineup this Fall, a new animated series starring Mary-Kate and Ashley, and an original show from Walt Disney TV Animation, Disney's Teamo Supremo.

Mary-Kate and Ashley will star in and co-executive produce their first animated series, following the exploits of two sisters as movie actresses who star in different adventures each episode. The series will be produced by Dualstar Animation, a unit of Mary-Kate and Ashley's Dualstar Entertainment Group, in association with DIC Entertainment.

Teamo Supremo follows the adventures of a what ABC calls a "quirky triumvirate of superheroes," Captain Crandall, Rope Girl and Skate Lad, fighting the forces of evil - and still finishing their homework. - Richard Tedesco