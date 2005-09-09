ABC, AccuWeather Team On Digital Ch.

The ten ABC owned-and-operated TV stations plan to debut digital weather services later this year powered by weather data provider AccuWeather.



WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago and WPVI Philadelphia are among the outlets that will broadcast the unnamed service as a secondary digital channel. It will compete with NBC's Weather Plus, a local and national forecasting channel carried in more than 30 markets.

“This is a natural addition to the growing roster of digital channels our stations offer in all ten markets." Walter Liss, President of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group said in a statement.

“ABC’s owned television stations have all chosen AccuWeather because of our ability to provide highly customizable and locally-branded weather," AccuWeather Founder and President Joel N. Myers said in a statement.

Each weather channel will be branded with the local affiliation and be identified as supplied by AccuWeather.com. AccuWeather already provides weather information to ABC O&Os for their TV newscasts, including WABC.