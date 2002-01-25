ABC, ABC Family turn Rose Red

When ABC acquired the former Fox Family Channel last October, network executives

promised strong collaboration. Two months after ABC Family's relaunch, a

strategy is beginning to emerge.

To complement ABC's six-hour miniseries, Stephen King's Rose Red, ABC

Family will air a documentary, Unlocking Rose Red: The Diary of Ellen

Rimbauer , Jan. 30. The documentary uses Ellen Rimbauer's diary to explain

what inspired King's Rose Red story.

The two channels will also team up on National Basketball Association

coverage once ABC and ESPN take over part of the league's TV package next

season.

Following ABC's 15 regular-season broadcasts on Sunday afternoons, ABC Family

will carry live postgame shows.