ABC, ABC Family turn Rose Red
When ABC acquired the former Fox Family Channel last October, network executives
promised strong collaboration. Two months after ABC Family's relaunch, a
strategy is beginning to emerge.
To complement ABC's six-hour miniseries, Stephen King's Rose Red, ABC
Family will air a documentary, Unlocking Rose Red: The Diary of Ellen
Rimbauer , Jan. 30. The documentary uses Ellen Rimbauer's diary to explain
what inspired King's Rose Red story.
The two channels will also team up on National Basketball Association
coverage once ABC and ESPN take over part of the league's TV package next
season.
Following ABC's 15 regular-season broadcasts on Sunday afternoons, ABC Family
will carry live postgame shows.
