Abbott Resigns From NCTC

National Cable Television Cooperative executive vice president Scott Abbott resigned earlier Monday, becoming the second high-profile executive at the small cable buying cooperative to leave in the past three months.

Abbott, a 27-year cable veteran, announced his resignation this morning, according to NCTC spokesman Dan Mulvenon.

In an e-mail sent out to NCTC members, Abbott said he would stay on until June 17. He did not give a reason for his decision to resign.

Abbott's decision comes about three months after CEO Jeff Abbas abruptly resigned in March to pursue other interests. Abbas had been with the organization for about eight years. Former NCTC chairman Tom Gleason, executive vice president of New Wave Communications, was named as Abbas' interim replacement and a search for a permanent CEO was launched. The organization has said it hoped to name Abbas' permanent replacement in June.

Abbott joined the NCTC in 1997. He was promoted to executive vice president in 2007 by Abbas. Abbott did not return a phone call seeking comment.