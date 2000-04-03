Abbe L. Raven

Executive vice president and general manager, The History Channel; b. New York, Nov. 1, 1952; University of Buffalo, N.Y., B.A., theater, 1974; Hunter College, New York, M.A., theater and film, 1977; production stage manager, various off-Broadway productions, New York, 1974-76; high school teacher, English and drama, New York, 1977-81; production manager, Daytime, 1982; production manager, Daytime/Arts, 1983; director of production, A & E, 1984-88; VP, production, A & E, 1988-94; VP, programming and production, The History Channel, VP, production, A & E, 1994; senior VP in 1995; senior VP, programming, History and History International, 1998; present position since March 2000; m., Martin Tackel, June 28, 1981; son, David, 15.