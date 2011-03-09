Abbas Resigns From NCTC

The National Cable Television Cooperative said Wednesday that long-time president and CEO Jeffrey Abbas has resigned, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.

Abbas joined NCTC in 2003 from Adelphia Communications as senior vice president of business affairs. He was named CEO in 2005.

NewWave Communications executive vice president and former NCTC board chairman Tom Gleason will serve as interim CEO of NCTC while the co-op searches for a permanent replacement. That effort will be headed by Atlantic Broadband COO Edward Holleran, who currently serves as chairman of NCTC.

