Abbas Heads Cable Co-Op
Cable hardware buying co-op The National Cable Television Cooperative has named Jeffrey Abbas president and CEO.
NCTC is a Lenexa, Kan.-based programming and hardware cooperative representing 1,100 independent cable operators comprising 6,000 systems serving 14 million subs, according to the co-op.
Abbas had been senior VP of business affairs since 2003. He succeeds interim President/CEO Tom Gleason, who has been holding down the fort since the retirement of founding President Mike Pandzik in August.
Abbas is an attorney and former VP, programming, at Adelphia.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.