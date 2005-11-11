Abbas Heads Cable Co-Op

Cable hardware buying co-op The National Cable Television Cooperative has named Jeffrey Abbas president and CEO.

NCTC is a Lenexa, Kan.-based programming and hardware cooperative representing 1,100 independent cable operators comprising 6,000 systems serving 14 million subs, according to the co-op.

Abbas had been senior VP of business affairs since 2003. He succeeds interim President/CEO Tom Gleason, who has been holding down the fort since the retirement of founding President Mike Pandzik in August.

Abbas is an attorney and former VP, programming, at Adelphia.