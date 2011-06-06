AARP Launches Baby Boomer Marketing Campaign

AARP will launch a new marketing campaign targeting the

baby boom generation, reported the New York Times.

The campaign, created by ad agency Catch New York, will

include digital and print ads that will run in trade publications beginning Monday.

It was designed to reach middle-aged senior marketing executives and younger

media planners and buyers.

"Our sense is that we've reached a tipping point," said

Patricia Lippe Davis, vice president, marketing, AARP media sales. "People are

really recognizing the value of the audience that we speak to."

Alongside the print ads, digital ads will run in Advertising

Age's e-mail newsletters and on Adweek's AdFreak blog. Ads will also appear on

both Mediabistro.com and LinkedIn.