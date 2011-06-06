AARP Launches Baby Boomer Marketing Campaign
AARP will launch a new marketing campaign targeting the
baby boom generation, reported the New York Times.
The campaign, created by ad agency Catch New York, will
include digital and print ads that will run in trade publications beginning Monday.
It was designed to reach middle-aged senior marketing executives and younger
media planners and buyers.
"Our sense is that we've reached a tipping point," said
Patricia Lippe Davis, vice president, marketing, AARP media sales. "People are
really recognizing the value of the audience that we speak to."
Alongside the print ads, digital ads will run in Advertising
Age's e-mail newsletters and on Adweek's AdFreak blog. Ads will also appear on
both Mediabistro.com and LinkedIn.
