Aaron Sorkin charged with felony

West Wing producer Aaron Sorkin faces felony charges in connection with his drug bust at the Burbank Airport April 15.

On Monday, the Los Angeles District Attorney District Attorney's office charged Sorkin with two felony drug counts including possession of cocaine and hallucinogenic mushrooms. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count for possessing marijuana. A small amount of cocaine was allegedly discovered after authorities analyzed the bag in Aaron's possession containing the mushrooms. That discovery prompted prosecutors to press the felony charges.

Sorkin was treated in 1995 at the Hazleden Institute in Minnesota for what he has admitted is an addiction to cocaine. He had already wrapped production on West Wing before being arrested.

- Steve McClellan