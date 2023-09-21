Aaron Rodgers-led 'Hard Knocks' Scored HBO Docu-Series' Biggest Audience in 13 Years
NFL training camp-themed show had its best viewer numbers since the last Jets 'Hard Knocks' back in 2010
HBO's Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets averaged 4.4 million viewers per episode in four installments spanning August 8-29, giving the venerable NFL training-camp-themed Hard Knocks docu-series franchise its best audience performance since 2010, the last time the focus was on the Jets.
That year, former Jets coach Rex Ryan and No. 5 overall draft pick, USC quarterback Mark Sanchez, went onto a runner-up finish in the ABC East. They made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game before losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This year's Jets, featured in the 18th Hard Knocks installment, generated a ratings highlight for HBO and its sibling streaming platform Max, which are both somewhat bereft of scripted hits right now, having purged away show via cost-cutting before the Hollywood guild strikes ground production to a halt.
Also entering his 18th season and his first with the Jets, quirky star quarterback Aaron Rodgers drove the show's narrative for one inspired month. That was before he succumbed to a disappointing ruptured achilles tendon four plays into the first game of the regular season.
