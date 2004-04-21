Aaron Brown Gets New Producer

Cable News Network is bringing back a network veteran to executive-produce Aaron Brown's 10 p.m. newscast.

Sharon Van Zwieten, who had most recently been a senior producer for ABC News Live, will head production on NewsNight with Aaron Brown. Before joining ABC in late 2003, Van Zwieten had been an executive producer for CNN's aptly named morning shows Daybreak and American Morning. She also worked in CNN's Hong Kong bureau.

Brown's former producer, David Bohrman, was recently upped to VP of news and production/Washington bureau chief.

