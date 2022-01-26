A&E Tees Up Two Projects Around R&B Singer Bobby Brown

R&B singer Bobby Brown will be the subject of two A&E-based programming events debuting in May.

Brown, a member of the musical group New Edition and ex-husband of the late Whitney Houston, will be chronicled in a two-night, A&E documentary series Biography: Bobby Brown, debuting May 30. The documentary will offer an up-close and personal look at Brown’s journey to stardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of Houston and two of his children, A&E said.

Biography: Bobby Brown will feature interviews with such music personalities as Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface and New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill, as well as his family and friends, according to the network.

On May 31, A&E will debut Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, a 12-part docuseries which will follow Brown as he focuses on new business ventures while performing with New Edition during the group’s 2022 reunion tour, said A&E representatives.

Brown was the subject of 2005 Bravo reality series Being Bobby Brown, as well as a 2018 BET scripted movie, The Bobby Brown Story. ■