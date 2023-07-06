A&E Seeks To Reveal New Secrets in Season 2 of ‘Secrets of Playboy’

A&E will continue to explore the legacy of Playboy and those that it affected in the second season of its original docuseries, Secrets of Playboy, which debuts July 10.

Following the early 2022 run of the docuseries’ first season, which drew more than 18 million viewers according to A&E, season two of the series will examine the ripple effects for those that were involved with Playboy and its founder Hugh Hefner during the company’s heyday, according to the network.

Given the appeal of the first season, series director and executive producer Domini Hofmann said she was surprised at the divisiveness the first season produced among some who viewed it.

“I was surprised by the very strong, divisive reactions,” Hofmann, who was not involved in the production of the series' first season, said. “People were either in solidarity with season one or unhappy with it. What I learned through the process is just how strong people’s feelings and opinions are about Playboy, about Hugh Hefner and, most importantly, about nude women.”

While the first season dove into the often controversial history of Playboy and Hefner, Hofmann said the second season will focus more on the cultural legacy of the Playboy empire. The series will look at how the Playboy experience continued to affect women’s lives long after they finished posing for the magazine through never-before-seen interviews with Playmates and Playboy models.

“The first season really talked a lot about things that happened within the company and at the Playboy Mansion,” she said. “We certainly talk about all of that, but we really broadened the lens and dive into what has gone on outside the mansion and outside the nucleus.”

Hofmann said she’s not concerned about comparisons between the two seasons, nor is she worried about potential criticisms surrounding the upcoming season. “You can’t make everybody happy all of the time,” she said. “I’d rather focus on letting the women share their stories as they happen versus worrying about what people may think of those stories.”

Along with Hofmann, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Devon Graham-Hammonds, Rebekah Fry and Matt Shanfield are executive producers of Secrets of Playboy, which is produced by The Intellectual Property Corp.