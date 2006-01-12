AAF Taps Hall of Famers

Three of the four new members of the Advertising Hall of Fame are not advertiser or agency types, but journalists and media executives.

The four new members, announced by the American Advertising Federation, are BET founder Robert Johnson; Time magazine co-founder Henry Luce; USA Today founder Al Neuharth; and former Coke President/CEO Donald Keough.

Neuharth was cited both for his publishing efforts and for creating the Freedom Form, which AAF calls "the nation's preeminent institution celebrating free speech."

The four will be inducted--Luce posthumously (he died in 1967)--March 14 at the Hall of Fame luncheon at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.

