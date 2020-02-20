A&E Locks Down Second Season of ‘Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole’

A&E Network has renewed its freshman documentary series Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole for a second season, the network said Thursday.

The series focuses on convicted juvenile offenders who received mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole. The second season will chronicle eight convicted offenders fighting for a second chance. It also gives voice to the families of their victims who must grapple with the possibility that they could soon be released due to a recent United States Supreme Court ruling that such sentences for minors are unconstitutional, according to network officials.

“A&E is proud to continue our legacy as a home of thought-provoking and timely non-fiction programming with season two of Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive VP & Head of Programming for A&E in a statement. “The series shines a light on our nation’s criminal justice system to examine complex cases and their impact not only on those directly involved, but also on communities as a whole.”